The UFC 316 post-fight press conference will soon start in New Jersey and you can watch it via the video below.
Ross Cole
UFC 316 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
Merab Dvalishvili Submits Sean O’Malley In Third Round At UFC 316
Merab Dvalishvili retained his bantamweight title tonight at UFC 316 by submitting Sean O’Malley in the third round of the main event. Round One ...
Kayla Harrison Submits Julianna Pena To Win 135lb Title At UFC 316
Kayla Harrison is the UFC’s new bantamweight champion after defeating Julianna Pena with a kimura submission tonight at UFC 316. Round One Harrison taking ...