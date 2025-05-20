UFC 316 Promo Video

By Ross Cole

Check out a new promo for UFC 316, which takes place on Saturday, June 7th featuring a headlining bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, with a women’s bantamweight fight between Julianna Pena and kayla Harrison fighting in the co-main event.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

