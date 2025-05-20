Check out a new promo for UFC 316, which takes place on Saturday, June 7th featuring a headlining bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, with a women’s bantamweight fight between Julianna Pena and kayla Harrison fighting in the co-main event.
Ross Cole
UFC 316 Promo Video
