UFC 317 Embedded Episode 3

Watch the latest episode of UFC 317 Embedded as the fighters preparations for the event on Saturday night continue.
Watch the latest episode of UFC 317 Embedded as the fighters preparations for the event on Saturday night continue.
Watch the latest episode of UFC 317 Embedded as the fighters preparations for the event on Saturday night continue.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez Booked For UFC 318
Kevin Holland’s busy 2025 schedule looks set to continue with another fight booked, this time against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318 in New Orleans ...
Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling Set For UFC Fight Night 257 Co-Main Event
A featherweight fight between Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling will take co-main event duties at the upcoming UFC FIght Night 257 event in Shanghai, ...
Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang Set For UFC Fight Night 257
A light-heavyweight fight between Johnny Walker and Zhang Mingyang has been unveiled as the headliner for UFC Fight Night 257 in Shanghai, China on ...