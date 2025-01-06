UFC Fight Night 249 Fight Card

The UFC’s 2025 calendar gets underway this coming Saturday night, January 11th with UFC Fight Night 249 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.
In the main event there’s a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, who first fought in 2019, with Ribas emerging victorious on that occasion by unanimous decision.
The co-main event sees Santiago Ponzinibbio coming off back-to-back losses attempting to get back in the win column against Carlston Harris, who was KO’d in his only fight last year.
Cesar Almeida is 2-1 in the UFC so far and now takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan, who has only won twice in his last eight fights.
Both Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov went 1-1 in their 2024 campaigns and will now be eager to start the new year with a win under their belts.
Christian Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in his last Octagon outing and he’ll now square up against new Contender Series recruit Austin Bashi.
Opening up the main card will be Punahele Soriano and Uros Medic, who each registered a win in their only fights in 2024.
Check out the full UFC Fight Night 249 card below.
Main Card
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
Punahele Soriano vs. Uroš Medić
Prelims
Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden
Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
Nurullo Aliev vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Ernesta Kareckaitė vs. Nicolle Caliari
Preston Parsons vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova