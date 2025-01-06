UFC Fight Night 249 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

The UFC’s 2025 calendar gets underway this coming Saturday night, January 11th with UFC Fight Night 249 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event there’s a women’s strawweight rematch between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, who first fought in 2019, with Ribas emerging victorious on that occasion by unanimous decision.

The co-main event sees Santiago Ponzinibbio coming off back-to-back losses attempting to get back in the win column against Carlston Harris, who was KO’d in his only fight last year.

Cesar Almeida is 2-1 in the UFC so far and now takes on Abdul Razak Alhassan, who has only won twice in his last eight fights.

Both Chris Curtis and Roman Kopylov went 1-1 in their 2024 campaigns and will now be eager to start the new year with a win under their belts.

Christian Rodriguez’s four-fight winning streak came to an end in his last Octagon outing and he’ll now square up against new Contender Series recruit Austin Bashi.

Opening up the main card will be Punahele Soriano and Uros Medic, who each registered a win in their only fights in 2024.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 249 card below.

Main Card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Punahele Soriano vs. Uroš Medić

Prelims

Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria

Thiago Moisés vs. Trey Ogden

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes

Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes

Nurullo Aliev vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Ernesta Kareckaitė vs. Nicolle Caliari

Preston Parsons vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

