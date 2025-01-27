UFC Fight Night 250 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC Fight Night 250 takes place this coming Saturday, 1st February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be looking to shake off the first back-to-back defeats of his career when he goes up against Nassourdine Imavov, who put together a three-fight winning streak in 2024.

In the co-main event Shara Magomedov will attempt to extend his four-fight winning streak when he fights Michael ‘Venom’ Page, who has gone 1-1 in the UFC so far.

Meanwhile at heavyweight, Sergei Pavlovich comes off back-to-back defeats to square off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who by way of contrast won both his fights last year.

Said Nurmagomedov has won four of his last five fights but will be coming off a long layoff when he takes on Vinicius Oliveira, who has picked up two wins since joining from the Contender Series.

Muhammad Naimov is coming off the first loss of his four-fight UFC run so far to fight Kaan Ofli, who suffered a KO loss in his promotional debut last year.

Check out the full UFC Fight Night 250 card below.

Main Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Michael Page
Sergei Pavlovich vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Muhammad Naimov vs. Kaan Ofli

Prelims

Shamil Gaziev vs. Thomas Petersen
Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady vs. Bolaji Oki
Terrance McKinney vs. Damir Hadžović
Farès Ziam vs. Mike Davis
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Bogdan Grad vs. Lucas Alexander
Hamdy Abdelwahab vs. Jamal Pogues

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

