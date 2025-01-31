UFC Fight Night 250 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC Fight Night 250 weigh-ins have now taken place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Israel Adesanya (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)
Shara Magomedov (185) vs. Michael Page (185.5)
Sergei Pavlovich (249) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252)
Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (135)
Mike Davis (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)

Prelims

Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Kaan Ofli (145)
Shamil Gaziev (260) vs. Thomas Petersen (263)
Damir Hadzovic (155.5) vs. Terrance McKinney (156)
Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125)
Lucas Alexander (148.5) vs. Bogdan Grad (145.5) – Alexander missed weight by 2.5lbs
Hamdy Abdelwahab (260) vs. Jamal Pogues (264)

