UFC Fight Night 250 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 250 weigh-ins have now taken place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of tomorrow’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Israel Adesanya (185) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185) Shara Magomedov (185) vs. Michael Page (185.5) Sergei Pavlovich (249) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (252) Said Nurmagomedov (135.5) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (135) Mike Davis (155.5) vs. Fares Ziam (156)
Prelims
Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Kaan Ofli (145) Shamil Gaziev (260) vs. Thomas Petersen (263) Damir Hadzovic (155.5) vs. Terrance McKinney (156) Mayra Bueno Silva (126) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (125) Lucas Alexander (148.5) vs. Bogdan Grad (145.5) – Alexander missed weight by 2.5lbs Hamdy Abdelwahab (260) vs. Jamal Pogues (264)
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.