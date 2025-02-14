UFC Fight Night 251 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 251 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Jared Cannonier (185.5) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (186)
Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)
Dylan Budka (186) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (185.5)
Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (156)
Andre Petroski (186) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)
Jose Delgado (146) vs. Connor Matthews (146)
Prelims
Julia Avila (135.5) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (134.5)
Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5)
Jesus Aguilar (125.5) vs. Rafael Estevam (126)
Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs. Khaos Williams (169.5)
Vince Morales (136) vs. Elijah Smith (135.5)
Don’Tale Mayes (266) vs. Valter Walker (245)