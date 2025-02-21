UFC Fight Night 252 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 252 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139) [140lb catchweight]Melsik Baghdasaryan (145) ...
The UFC Fight Night 252 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.
Main Card
Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136) Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186) Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139) [140lb catchweight] Melsik Baghdasaryan (145) vs. Jean Silva (145.5) Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Julius Walker (205)
Prelims
Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205) Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Andre Fili (145) Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Nick Klein (186) Javid Basharat (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135) Austin Vanderford (174) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (175) [175lb catchweight] Eric McConico (184) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (184) Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Rafael Cerqueira (204)
Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.