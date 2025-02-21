UFC Fight Night 252 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC Fight Night 252 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139) [140lb catchweight]Melsik Baghdasaryan (145) ...

The UFC Fight Night 252 weigh-ins have now taken place in Seattle ahead of tomorrow night’s event and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Henry Cejudo (135) vs. Song Yadong (136)
Brendan Allen (186) vs. Anthony Hernandez (186)
Rob Font (138) vs. Jean Matsumoto (139) [140lb catchweight]
Melsik Baghdasaryan (145) vs. Jean Silva (145.5)
Alonzo Menifield (205) vs. Julius Walker (205)

Prelims

Ibo Aslan (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205)
Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Andre Fili (145)
Mansur Abdul-Malik (186) vs. Nick Klein (186)
Javid Basharat (136) vs. Ricky Simon (135)
Austin Vanderford (174) vs. Nikolay Veretennikov (175) [175lb catchweight]
Eric McConico (184) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (184)
Modestas Bukauskas (203) vs. Rafael Cerqueira (204)

Ross Cole
Ross Cole

