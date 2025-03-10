UFC Fight Night 254 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 15th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and we've got the full fight card below. In the main even there's a middleweight rematch between Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze, with Vettori having won their previous fight in 2023 by unanimous decision. Vettori lost his next fight later that year and hasn't fought since, while Dolidze has won his last two bouts. Chidi Njokuani picked up back-to-back victories last year and now takes the co-main event spot against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who went 1-1 over the same period. Choi Seung-Woo has lost four of his last five fights, but still lands a main card opportunity against the debuting Kevin Vallejos, who lost to the now rising star Jean Silva on the Contender Series in 2023, but then picked up a 1st round TKO win in his 2nd appearance on the show last year. Alexander Hernandez was another fighter on a 1-4 run not so long ago, but after having getting a win under his belt last time out he now squares up to Kurt Holobaugh, who won TUF season 31 in 2023 to start his third stint in the UFC and has since picked up a win and a loss. Da'Mon Blackshear suffered a 18 second KO loss followed by a 1st round submission win last year and now fights Cody Gibson, who is 2-2 so far during his 2nd run in the Octagon. Opening up the main card will be You Su-Young, who comes in after winning his UFC debut last November to face AJ Cunningham, who suffered a TKO loss in his first Octagon outing a year ago. Check out the full UFC Fight Night 254 card below. Main Card Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze Chidi Njokuani vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Choi Seung-woo vs. Kevin Vallejos Alexander Hernandez vs. Kurt Holobaugh Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Gibson You Su-young vs. AJ Cunningham Prelims Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ryan Spann Stephanie Luciano vs. Sam Hughes Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Brendson Ribeiro Carlos Vera vs. Josias Musasa Daniel Barez vs. André Lima Josiane Nunes vs. Priscila Cachoeira Evan Elder vs. MarQuel Mederos Yuneisy Duben vs. Carli Judice