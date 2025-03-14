UFC Fight Night 254 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC Fight Night 254 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Chidi Njokuani (172.25) – Njokuani came in 1.25lbs overweight
Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)
Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5) – Nurgozhay came in 4.5lbs overweight
Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5)

Prelims

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann (249)
A.J. Cunningham (136) vs. Su Young You (136)
Josias Musasa (136.5) vs. Carlos Vera (136) – Musasa came in 0.5lbs overweight
Sam Hughes (116) vs. Stephanie Luciano (116)
Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima (126)
Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs. Josiane Nunes (136)
Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

