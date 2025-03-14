UFC Fight Night 254 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC Fight Night 254 weigh-ins have now concluded in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Chidi Njokuani (172.25) – Njokuani came in 1.25lbs overweightAlexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)Da’Mon Blackshear ...
Main Card
Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186) Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Chidi Njokuani (172.25) – Njokuani came in 1.25lbs overweight Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136) Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5) – Nurgozhay came in 4.5lbs overweight Seungwoo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5)
Prelims
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann (249) A.J. Cunningham (136) vs. Su Young You (136) Josias Musasa (136.5) vs. Carlos Vera (136) – Musasa came in 0.5lbs overweight Sam Hughes (116) vs. Stephanie Luciano (116) Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima (126) Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs. Josiane Nunes (136) Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125)
