UFC On ABC 8 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ABC 8 post-fight press conference will soon start in Azerbaijan and you can watch it below.

The UFC On ABC 8 post-fight press conference will soon start in Azerbaijan and you can watch it below.

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ABC 8 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

The UFC On ABC 8 post-fight press conference will soon start in Azerbaijan and you can watch it below.

Khalil Rountree Jr. Defeats Jamahal Hill By Unanimous Decision At UFC On ABC 8

Khalil Rountree Jr beat up Jamahal Hill’s lead leg and dropped him a few times over the course of their five-round fight at UFC ...

Rafael Fiziev Beats Ignacio Bahamondes By Decision At UFC On ABC 8

Rafael Fiziev was able to win all three rounds against Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC On ABC 8 to earn a unanimous decision victory. Round ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United