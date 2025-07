Stay tuned to mmainsight.com today for all the UFC On ABC 9 results live as they happen from Abu Dhabi as Robert Whittaker fights Reiner de Ridder in the middleweight main event.



The action is set to get underway at 12pm UK (5pm ET) with the main card going live at 3pm ET (8pm UK).



Main Card

Reiner de Ridder defeats Robert Whittaker by split decision (48-47 x2, 47-48)



Petr Yan defeats Marcus McGhee by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)



Shara Magomedov defeats Marc-André Barriault by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)



Asu Almabayev defeats Jose Ochoa by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)



Bogdan Guskov defeats Nikita Krylov by TKO at 4.18mins of Rd1



Prelims



Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Muslim Salikhov defeats Carlos Leal by KO at 0.42mins of Rd1

Davey Grant defeats Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Tabatha Ricci defeats Amanda Ribas by TKO at 2.59mins of Rd2

Billy Elekana defeats Ibo Aslan by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Steven Nguyen defeats Mohammad Yahya by TKO at 5.00mins of Rd2

Martin Buday defeats Marcus Buchecha by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)