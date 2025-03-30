UFC On ESPN 64 Bonus Awards

Following last night’s UFC On ESPN 64 event in Mexico City the recipients of the evening’s $50,000 bonus awards were announced.



Four performance bonuses were up for grabs on this occasion and co-main event winner Manuel Torres scooped up one of them after he TKO’d Drew Dober in less than two minutes. Torres initially sent Dober to the canvas with a powerful right hand, and then as his opponent desperately grabbed onto his leg he stood over him and rained down a barrage of heavy blows that seemed to go on longer than it should have before the ref finally stepped in.



Edgar Chairez’s fight against CJ Vergara was promoted to the main card on the day of the event and he took full advantage of the opportunity, dropping his opponent with a left hook early in the fight. Vergara got up, but was soon wobbled again by a pair of right hands, before Chairez switched gears by going for a rear-naked choke on the mat to force a tapout.



David Martinez was another first-round finisher on the night, marking his UFC debut in style after first catching Saimon Oliveira with a clean counter-right, then following up with a couple of punches and a knee upstairs to put him down. A decisive dose of ground-and-pound then sealed the TKO finish at the 4.38min mark.



And finally Abeta Gautier also had a strong UFC debut courtesy of a big knee midway through the first round that knocked out Daniel Medina.