UFC On ESPN 64 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 64 takes place this coming Saturday night, March 29th in Mexico City and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



The main event finds former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno coming in off a win last November to fight Steve Erceg, whose strong start to his career has been dented by back-to-back defeats.



Manuel Torres three-fight winning streak was broken by a TKO defeat last time out and now he’ll attempt to rebound in the co-main event against Drew Dober, who lost both his fights last year.



Kelvin Gastelum won his only fight last year and now fights Joe Pyfer, who has went 4-1 in the UFC since joining from the Contender Series a few years ago.



The 20-year-old Raul Rosas Jr carries a three-fight winning streak into his next match-up against Vince Morales, who has lost twice since re-joining the UFC last year.



Contender Series recruits clash here, with David Martinez holding a 11-1 career record as he prepares to make his UFC debut against Saimon Oliveira, whose gone winless in his two fights so far.



Ronaldo Rodriguez has started his time in the UFC with back-to-back victories and now opens the main card against Kevin Borjas, who has lost both his fights.



Check out the full UFC ON ESPN 64 card below.



Main Card



Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales

David Martínez vs. Saimon Oliveira

Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas



Prelims



Édgar Cháirez vs. C.J. Vergara

José Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier

Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa

Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri

Rafa García vs. Vinc Pichel

Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda

MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard