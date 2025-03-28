UFC On ESPN 64 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 64 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125)Drew Dober (155) vs. Manuel Torres (156)Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)Vince Morales (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)David Martinez ...
Main Card
Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125) Drew Dober (155) vs. Manuel Torres (156) Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185) Vince Morales (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135) David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135) Kevin Borjas (125) vs. Ronaldo Rodriguez (127) – Rodriguez missed weight by 1lb
Prelims
Edgar Chairez (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126) Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Jose Daniel Medina (186) Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146) Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116) Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156) Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145) Austin Hubbard (156) vs. MarQuel Mederos (156)
