UFC On ESPN 64 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC On ESPN 64 weigh-ins have now taken place in Las Vegas and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125)
Drew Dober (155) vs. Manuel Torres (156)
Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Joe Pyfer (185)
Vince Morales (136) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (135)
David Martinez (135) vs. Saimon Oliveira (135)
Kevin Borjas (125) vs. Ronaldo Rodriguez (127) – Rodriguez missed weight by 1lb

Prelims

Edgar Chairez (126) vs. CJ Vergara (126)
Ateba Gautier (186) vs. Jose Daniel Medina (186)
Melquizael Costa (145) vs. Christian Rodriguez (146)
Loopy Godinez (116) vs. Julia Polastri (116)
Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Gabriel Miranda (145)
Austin Hubbard (156) vs. MarQuel Mederos (156)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

