UFC On ESPN 65 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 65 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 5th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



Former interim-145lb title challenger Josh Emmett earned a KO win over Bryce Mitchell back in December of 2023 and now finally returns to action against Lerone Murphy, who is unbeaten in his 16-fight career to date, including seven wins and a draw in his UFC run so far.



Pat Sabatini picked up a submission win in his only fight last year and now moves on to fight Joanderson Brito, whose split-decision loss last time out ended a five-fight winning streak.



Cortavious Romious joined from the Contender Series but lost in his debut and now will attempt to get his first win against Lee Chang-Ho, who won the ‘Road To UFC 2’ bantamweight final in his promotional debut last year.



Kennedy Nzechukwu is coming off back-to-back TKO victories as he now prepares to square off against Martin Buday, who narrowly beat Andre Arlovski by split-decision in his only fight last year.



In a battle of the veterans, Brad Tavares has only mustered one win in his last five fights, while Gerald Meerschaert has has lost three of his last five.



Opening up the main card, contender series recruit Torrez Finney makes his UFC debut with a 10-0 record, going up against Robert Valentin, who was TKO’d in his promotional debut last summer.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 65 card below.



Main Card



Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito

Cortavious Romious vs. Lee Chang-ho

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin



Prelims



Ode’ Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos

Diana Belbiţă vs. Dione Barbosa

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar