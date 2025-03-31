UFC On ESPN 65 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

UFC On ESPN 65 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 5th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below. Former interim-145lb title challenger Josh Emmett earned a KO win over Bryce Mitchell back in December of 2023 and now finally returns to action against Lerone Murphy, who is unbeaten in his ...

UFC On ESPN 65 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 5th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.

Former interim-145lb title challenger Josh Emmett earned a KO win over Bryce Mitchell back in December of 2023 and now finally returns to action against Lerone Murphy, who is unbeaten in his 16-fight career to date, including seven wins and a draw in his UFC run so far.

Pat Sabatini picked up a submission win in his only fight last year and now moves on to fight Joanderson Brito, whose split-decision loss last time out ended a five-fight winning streak.

Cortavious Romious joined from the Contender Series but lost in his debut and now will attempt to get his first win against Lee Chang-Ho, who won the ‘Road To UFC 2’ bantamweight final in his promotional debut last year.

Kennedy Nzechukwu is coming off back-to-back TKO victories as he now prepares to square off against Martin Buday, who narrowly beat Andre Arlovski by split-decision in his only fight last year.

In a battle of the veterans, Brad Tavares has only mustered one win in his last five fights, while Gerald Meerschaert has has lost three of his last five.

Opening up the main card, contender series recruit Torrez Finney makes his UFC debut with a 10-0 record, going up against Robert Valentin, who was TKO’d in his promotional debut last summer.

Check out the full UFC On ESPN 65 card below.

Main Card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy
Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito
Cortavious Romious vs. Lee Chang-ho
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday
Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin

Prelims

Ode’ Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule
Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos
Diana Belbiţă vs. Dione Barbosa
Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza
Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes
Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcão
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Drew Dober Reacts To Tough Loss At UFC On ESPN 64

Drew Dober has issued a statement after suffering a tough TKO loss against Manuel Torres at UFC On ESPN 64 in Mexico City on ...

UFC On ESPN 65 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 65 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 5th in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below. Former ...

Ilia Topuria Says UFC Promised Him Title Shot If He Vacated 145lb Title

Ilia Topuria is still waiting for the UFC to give him his first fight at lightweight after having vacated the featherweight title recently, but ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United