UFC On ESPN 66 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 66 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 26th in Kansas City and we’ve got the full fight card below.



Arranged on four weeks notice, the main event sees Ian Garry step into the Octagon for the first time since losing for the first time in his career to fight Carlos Prates, who has won all four of his UFC fights so far by KO.



In the co-main event the final fight of Anthony Smith’s career before retiring sees him hoping to get back in the win column when he locks horns with Zhang Mingyang, who is 2-0 in the UFC so far.



Giga Chikadze comes in off a loss to Arnold Allen last year to fight David Onama, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak.



Michel Pereira’s TKO loss last time out ended an eight-fight winning streak and now he’ll attempt to get back on track against Abu Magomedov, who has won his last two fights.



Randy Brown’s three-fight winning run was broken by a split-decision loss at the end of last year and now he’ll fight Nicolas Dalby, whose only fight last year also resulted in a split-decision defeat.



After starting his UFC run with back-to-back wins, Ikram Aliskerov was KO’d in his last fight and now faces Andre Muniz, who hasn’t fought since a split-decision loss back in December of 2023.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 66 card below.

Main Card



Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz



Prelims



Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick

Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young

Chris Gutiérrez vs. John Castañeda

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana

Timothy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero

Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards