UFC On ESPN 66 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC On ESPN 66 takes place this coming Saturday night, April 26th in Kansas City and we’ve got the full fight card below.

Arranged on four weeks notice, the main event sees Ian Garry step into the Octagon for the first time since losing for the first time in his career to fight Carlos Prates, who has won all four of his UFC fights so far by KO.

In the co-main event the final fight of Anthony Smith’s career before retiring sees him hoping to get back in the win column when he locks horns with Zhang Mingyang, who is 2-0 in the UFC so far.

Giga Chikadze comes in off a loss to Arnold Allen last year to fight David Onama, who is currently on a three-fight winning streak.

Michel Pereira’s TKO loss last time out ended an eight-fight winning streak and now he’ll attempt to get back on track against Abu Magomedov, who has won his last two fights.

Randy Brown’s three-fight winning run was broken by a split-decision loss at the end of last year and now he’ll fight Nicolas Dalby, whose only fight last year also resulted in a split-decision defeat.

After starting his UFC run with back-to-back wins, Ikram Aliskerov was KO’d in his last fight and now faces Andre Muniz, who hasn’t fought since a split-decision loss back in December of 2023.

Check out the full UFC On ESPN 66 card below.

Main Card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates
Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang
Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama
Michel Pereira vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov
Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby
Ikram Aliskerov vs. André Muniz

Prelims

Matt Schnell vs. Jimmy Flick
Evan Elder vs. Gauge Young
Chris Gutiérrez vs. John Castañeda
Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Alateng Heili
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Polyana Viana
Timothy Cuamba vs. Roberto Romero
Chelsea Chandler vs. Joselyne Edwards

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

