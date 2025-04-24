Below you’ll find Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates pre-fight interviews ahead of their UFC On ESPN 66 headlining clash this coming Saturday night in Kansas City.
Below you’ll find Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates pre-fight interviews ahead of their UFC On ESPN 66 headlining clash this coming Saturday night in Kansas City.
Ross Cole
More UFC News
UFC On ESPN 66: Garry vs. Prates Pre-Fight Interviews
Below you’ll find Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates pre-fight interviews ahead of their UFC On ESPN 66 headlining clash this coming Saturday night ...
Israel Adesanya Says He Wants Rematch With Sean Strickland
Israel Adesanya has confirmed a recent claim from his coach that he intends to return to the Octagon, and has revealed that he’s specifically ...
Chael Sonnen Now Claims Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Is In The Works For UFC 317
Chael Sonnen confidently claimed on the ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ show earlier this week that the heavyweight title showdown everyone wants to see ...