UFC On ESPN 66 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 66 weigh-ins have now concluded in Kansas City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Main Card



Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)

Zhang Mingyang (206) vs. Anthony Smith (206)

Giga Chikadze (147) vs. David Onama (146) – Chikadze missed weight by 1lb

Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (186)

Randy Brown (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171)

Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185)



Prelims

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Evan Elder (156) vs. Gauge Young (156)

John Castaneda (146) vs. Chris Gutierrez (146)

Heili Alateng (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)

Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (135)

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)

Timmy Cuamba (146) vs. Roberto Romero (145)

Chelsea Chandler (134) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)