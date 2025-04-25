UFC On ESPN 66 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

The UFC On ESPN 66 weigh-ins have now concluded in Kansas City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below. Main Card Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)Zhang Mingyang (206) vs. Anthony Smith (206)Giga Chikadze (147) vs. David Onama (146) – Chikadze missed weight by 1lbAbus Magomedov (185.5) ...

The UFC On ESPN 66 weigh-ins have now concluded in Kansas City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Main Card

Ian Machado Garry (171) vs. Carlos Prates (171)
Zhang Mingyang (206) vs. Anthony Smith (206)
Giga Chikadze (147) vs. David Onama (146) – Chikadze missed weight by 1lb
Abus Magomedov (185.5) vs. Michel Pereira (186)
Randy Brown (171) vs. Nicolas Dalby (171)
Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (185)

Prelims

Jimmy Flick (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)
Evan Elder (156) vs. Gauge Young (156)
John Castaneda (146) vs. Chris Gutierrez (146)
Heili Alateng (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5)
Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Malcolm Wellmaker (135)
Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Polyana Viana (115.5)
Timmy Cuamba (146) vs. Roberto Romero (145)
Chelsea Chandler (134) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC On ESPN 66 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC On ESPN 66 weigh-ins have now concluded in Kansas City and you can see what all the fighters tipped the scales at ...

UFC On ESPN 66 Predictions

UFC On ESPN 66 takes place tomorrow night in Kansas City and we’ve got our predictions for all the fights below. Main Card Ian ...

Dricus du Plessis Denies Being Injured; Fight Announcement Coming Soon

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has shot down a rumor that he’s currently injured, while stating that his next fight should be getting ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United