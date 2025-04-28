UFC On ESPN 67 takes place this coming Saturday, May 3rd in Des Moines, Iowa and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event, No.4 ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen seeks to bounce back from an unsuccessful title shot when he takes on the No.5 ranked former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, whose three-fight winning streak at 135lbs was broken by Petr Yan last time out.



In the co-main event, former ONE FC champion Reiner de Ridder looks for his third UFC win in a row when he fights the still undefeated Bo Nickal, who has won all four of his UFC bouts so far.



Santiago Ponzinibbio has already earned a TKO victory in 2025 and now steps back into the Octagon to fight Daniel Rodriguez, who is also coming off a win.



Montel Jackson brings a five-fight winning streak into his fight against the unbeaten Daniel Marcos, who has earned four wins and a no-contest since joining the promotion in 2023.



Cameron Smotherman is coming off a win in his UFC debut and now fights Serhiy Sidey, who has gone 1-1 since joining last year.



In the main card opener Jeremy Stephens returns to the UFC for a one-off fight after some big wins on the bareknuckle boxing circuit to fight Mason Jones, who is also making a UFC comeback after winning four fights in a row in the Cage Warriors promotion.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 67 fight card below.



Main Card

Cory Sandhagen vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Reinier de Ridder vs. Bo Nickal

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Montel Jackson vs. Daniel Marcos

Cameron Smotherman vs. Serhiy Sidey

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mason Jones



Prelims



Yana Santos vs. Miesha Tate

Ryan Loder vs. Azamat Bekoev

Marina Rodriguez vs. Gillian Robertson

Gaston Bolaños vs. Quang Le

Thomas Petersen vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Juliana Miller vs. Ivana Petrović