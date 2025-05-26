UFC On ESPN 68 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 68 takes place this coming Saturday night, May 31st at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and we’ve got the full fight card below.



Headlining the show will be a women’s flyweight fight between the 4th ranked Erin Blanchfield, who comes in off a win over Rose Namajunas last November, and the 5th ranked Maycee Barber, who is on a six-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event, 7th ranked lightweight Mateusz Gamrot looks to bounce back from a defeat when he takes on L’udovit Klein, who is unbeaten in his last seven Octagon appearances.



Dustin Jacoby picked up a much needed KO win last time out and now fights Contender Series recruit Bruno Lopes, who won his UFC debut by unanimous decision at the start of the year.



Ramiz Brahimaj is 3-3 in the UFC so far and now is preparing to square up to Billy Goff, who is 1-1 in the Octagon since joining from the Contender Series in 2022.



Opening up the main card will be a middleweight fight as Zachary Reese tries to move past a KO loss last time out when he faces Dusko Todorovic, who has been TKO’d in his last two appearances.



Main Card



Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein

Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes

Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff

Zachary Reese vs. Duško Todorović



Prelims



Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson

Trevin Giles vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Jordan Leavitt

MarQuel Mederos vs. Bolaji Oki

Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean