UFC On ESPN 69 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Georgia, United States and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.



In the main event former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to break free of a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against the in-form Joaquin Buckley, who is on a six-fight winning streak.



In the co-main event former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas dusts herself off after a loss late last year and continues her flyweight campaign against Miranda Maverick, who is unbeaten in her last four fights.



Edmen Shahbazyan comes in off a 1st round TKO win earlier in the year to fight Andre Petroski, who has compiled a trio of wins over the past 12 months.



Cody Garbrandt returns for the first time since a submission loss at UFC 300 over a year ago to face Raoni Barcelos, who has emerged victorious in his last two appearances.



Mansur Abdul-Malik has won both his UFC fights so far to go 8-0 in his career overall and now squares up to Cody Brundage, who got the year off to a positive start with a TKO victory back in March.



Opening up the main card will be light-heavyweight action as Alonzo Menifield looks to build on a split-decision win last time out when he goes up against the undefeated Oumar Sy, who has 10-0 in his career overall now after winning back-to-back fights in the Octagon.



Check out the full UFC On ESPN 69 card below.



Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley

Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski

Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage

Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy



Prelims



Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho

Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa

Ricky Simón vs. Charles Jourdain

Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa

Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos