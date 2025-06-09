UFC On ESPN 69 Fight Card

By Ross Cole

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Georgia, United States and we’ve got the full fight card for you below. In the main event former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to break free of a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against the in-form Joaquin Buckley, who ...

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Georgia, United States and we’ve got the full fight card for you below.

In the main event former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will attempt to break free of a three-fight losing slump when he goes up against the in-form Joaquin Buckley, who is on a six-fight winning streak.

In the co-main event former women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas dusts herself off after a loss late last year and continues her flyweight campaign against Miranda Maverick, who is unbeaten in her last four fights.

Edmen Shahbazyan comes in off a 1st round TKO win earlier in the year to fight Andre Petroski, who has compiled a trio of wins over the past 12 months.

Cody Garbrandt returns for the first time since a submission loss at UFC 300 over a year ago to face Raoni Barcelos, who has emerged victorious in his last two appearances.

Mansur Abdul-Malik has won both his UFC fights so far to go 8-0 in his career overall and now squares up to Cody Brundage, who got the year off to a positive start with a TKO victory back in March.

Opening up the main card will be light-heavyweight action as Alonzo Menifield looks to build on a split-decision win last time out when he goes up against the undefeated Oumar Sy, who has 10-0 in his career overall now after winning back-to-back fights in the Octagon.

Check out the full UFC On ESPN 69 card below.

Main Card

Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley
Rose Namajunas vs. Miranda Maverick
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Andre Petroski
Cody Garbrandt vs. Raoni Barcelos
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Cody Brundage
Alonzo Menifield vs. Oumar Sy

Prelims

Paul Craig vs. Rodolfo Bellato
Michael Chiesa vs. Court McGee
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Kris Moutinho
Cody Durden vs. Jose Ochoa
Ricky Simón vs. Charles Jourdain
Philip Rowe vs. Ange Loosa
Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

UFC 317 Promo Video

The next big pay-per-view on the horizon is UFC 317 on June 28th in Las Vegas, headlined by a fight for the vacant lightweight ...

Dana White Says Jon Jones Already Agreed To Fight Tom Aspinall, But Hasn’t Signed Yet

Dana White has been confidently telling the media for some time that a long-awaited heavyweight title clash between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will ...

UFC On ESPN 69 Fight Card

UFC On ESPN 69 takes place this coming Saturday night, June 14th in Georgia, United States and we’ve got the full fight card for ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United