The UFC On ESPN 69 post-fight press conference will soon start in Atlanta and you can watch it via the video below.
UFC On ESPN 69 Post-Fight Press Conference Video
Kamaru Usman Beats Joaquin Buckley Decisively On Scorecards At UFC On ESPN 69
Kamaru Usman served a reminder of why he was once a dominant welterweight champion by dominating Joaquin Buckley for much of their five-round fight ...
Rose Namajunas Defeats Miranda Maverick By Decision At UFC On ESPN 69
Rose Namajunas was able to get the better of Miranda Maverick in a competitive co-main event scrap tonight at UFC On ESPN 69. Round ...