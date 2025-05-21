Watch Kayla Harrisons Interview With Megan Olivi Ahead Of UFC 316

By Ross Cole

Kayla Harrison will fight Julianna Pena for the women’s bantamweight title in the co-main event of UFC 316 in New Jersey on June 7th and ahead of that the former PFL champion and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist took time out to speak with Megan Olivi for ESPN.

Watch Kayla Harrisons Interview With Megan Olivi Ahead Of UFC 316

