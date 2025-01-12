Watch Paul Felder And Din Thomas Argue Over Chris Curtis Last Second Stoppage

There was a controversial moment literally right at the last moment in last night’s UFC Fight Night 249 fight between Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis when the referee Marc Smith waved off the fight with just one second left on the clock.



Up to that point the fight had been very competitive, though Kopylov did seem to have already done enough in the third round to suggest that he was likely on his way to a decision victory.



However, he then sealed the deal when he suddenly caught Curtis with a head kick that sent ‘The Action Man’ reeling to the canvas, where he then stayed on one knee looking over at Kopylov, who was celebrating what he believed was a fight-ending blow.



With 4.59mins on the clock the referee then opted to wave off the fight, provoking an angry response from Curtis, who had clearly been rocked, but felt he should have still been granted the opportunity to make it to the final bell.



It was certainly a highly controversial call, with some arguing that Curtis was still conscious and not in any immediate danger when the referee intervened, while others felt that Curtis was too badly hurt to continue, and that in that situation it shouldn’t matter how much time is left on the clock.



UFC studio analysts Paul Felder and Din Thomas had opposing opinions on the matter on the post-fight show, and you can check out what they had to say below, with Michelle Waterson also pitching in with her thoughts on the matter.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1PuD7SbZys