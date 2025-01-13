Watch The UFC’s 2024 Official Award Show

By Ross Cole

Best UFC Betting Sites

betus logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
mybookie.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
shuffle logoBest UFC Crytpo Betting!Check Offers
xbet logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
sportsbetting.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers
betonline.ag logoLogin to View Offers!Check Offers

The UFC has put together a full award show that honors the biggest moments, fighters and events of 2024 and you can watch it in full below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDpVCysEmo

mma and ufc news

The UFC has put together a full award show that honors the biggest moments, fighters and events of 2024 and you can watch it in full below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIDpVCysEmo

Ross Cole
Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

More UFC News

Leon Edwards vs. Jack Della Maddalena Headlines UFC Fight Night 255 In UK

A welterweight fight between former champion Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena will headline the UFC FIght Night 255 event in London, England on ...
mma and ufc news

Watch The UFC’s 2024 Official Award Show

The UFC has put together a full award show that honors the biggest moments, fighters and events of 2024 and you can watch it ...

UFC 311 Countdown (Full Video)

Check out the full UFC 311 Countdown show which takes a closer look at the two title fights that headline the show as lightweight ...
mma insight
MMA Predictions Privacy About Contact SITEMAP
UFC RESULTS UFC NEWS UFC FIGHT PREDICTIONS PRODUCT GUIDES
UFC BETTING SITES Fighters United