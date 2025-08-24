Aljamain Sterling Calls For 145lb Title Shot After Beating Brian Ortega

By Ross Cole

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is calling for a featherweight title shot next after beating Brian Ortega by unanimous decision in their five-round co-main event in Shanghai, China yesterday.

“I think I’ve done enough in this game,” Sterling said after the fight. “I’ve been around the block. I defended my belt the most in bantamweight history. I believe that I’m tied for the most bantamweight wins in the UFC.

“I came to featherweight. I think I did my damn thing against a really tough dude who fought for the belt twice. Respect. Volkanovski is the f**king man, but I’d love an opportunity to fight for the belt again.”

The 36-year-old Sterling delivered an assured striking display against a lethargic Ortega, but it might be a bit of a stretch for him to leap to title contention next given that he lost to current undefeated No.1 contender Movsar Evloev last December, leaving him 2-1 in the division since moving up.

The upcoming fight between the No.2 ranked Diego Lopes and fast-rising Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 3 in September could also have some bearing on the title picture.

However, there’s also a strong push for the unbeaten Lerone Murphy to be awarded a title shot next after his stunning spinning elbow KO over Aaron Pico last weekend extended the No.4 ranked contender’s UFC winning streak to nine fights.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

