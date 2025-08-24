Aljamain Sterling Calls For 145lb Title Shot After Beating Brian Ortega

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is calling for a featherweight title shot next after beating Brian Ortega by unanimous decision in their five-round co-main event in Shanghai, China yesterday.

“I think I’ve done enough in this game,” Sterling said after the fight. “I’ve been around the block. I defended my belt the most in bantamweight history. I believe that I’m tied for the most bantamweight wins in the UFC.

“I came to featherweight. I think I did my damn thing against a really tough dude who fought for the belt twice. Respect. Volkanovski is the f**king man, but I’d love an opportunity to fight for the belt again.”

The 36-year-old Sterling delivered an assured striking display against a lethargic Ortega, but it might be a bit of a stretch for him to leap to title contention next given that he lost to current undefeated No.1 contender Movsar Evloev last December, leaving him 2-1 in the division since moving up.



The upcoming fight between the No.2 ranked Diego Lopes and fast-rising Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 3 in September could also have some bearing on the title picture.



However, there’s also a strong push for the unbeaten Lerone Murphy to be awarded a title shot next after his stunning spinning elbow KO over Aaron Pico last weekend extended the No.4 ranked contender’s UFC winning streak to nine fights.