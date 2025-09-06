Axel Sola TKO’s Rhys McKee In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 258



Alex Sola was able to TKO Rhys McKee with a third round body shot tonight at UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris.

Round One

Body punch for Sola. Now a head kick attempt from him. Jab for McKee. Left hand from Sola.



A couple of good punches down the pipe from Sola. Now it’s McKee firing back and connecting. A couple of grazing punches from Sola and McKee is already looking a little bloodied.



They clinch up and McKee threatens with a nice knee upstairs. Sola in on a takedown, but McKee pops right back up again. Sola locked to his back though against the cage. Sola trying to disrupt his balance, but unable to for now.



McKee trying to fire off an occasional elbow strike behind him and now Sola landing knees to the back of his legs.



McKee able to spin around to face Sola and then they back apart. Sola backing off now as McKee tries to get something going late in the round. McKee steps in to attack, but Sola lands a punch.



Round Two



Left hand for Sola. Jab from McKee. Kick to the body from Sola. Grazing hook from McKee. McKee lands again and Sola is feeling at his eye after that clean connection.



Sola lands. Nice head movement from Sola to avoid a few strikes from McKee. Right hook from Sola. He backs up for a few seconds, but then resets and lands a nice straight left.



Sola clinches up and presses McKee over to the cage. McKee misses with a high knee, but does manage to get free from the clinch.



McKee pressing forward. Jab for Sola. Right hand from McKee. Body shot and a right hand from Sola.



Sola suddenly seizing on McKee’s neck and tries to drag him to the mat with the potential choke, but it doesn’t work out and they go back to the feet and are clinched up again in the final seconds of the round.



Round Three



McKee pressing the action again early in the third round. Clipping punch from McKee. Now a flurry of punches from him. Sola reversing now to get some space. He lands an uppercut.



Nice punches from McKee. He presses forward and lands again. Short shots in close now from McKee. Sola lands a punch now. Head kick from Sola comes close to breaking through the guard.



Left hand for Sola. Lead elbow attempt from him. Heavy body shot from Sola. McKee comes forward but Sola blasts him with another thumping body shot that drops him!



Sola gets on top looking for ground-and-pound, but the ref has already made up his mind that the fight is over, even though McKee looks like he’s recovering. A bit of a premature stoppage then, but still a big TKO victory for Sola in his UFC debut at 2.02mins of the third round.