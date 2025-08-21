Bryan Battle Cut From UFC After Repeated Weight-Cut Failures

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Bryan Battle Cut From UFC After Repeated Weight-Cut Failures

Bryan Battle has been cut loose from the UFC roster after repeatedly failing to make weight in the past couple of years.

The problems for Battle began in May of 2023 when he came in 2lbs overweight for a welterweight fight against Gabriel Green.

Then in December of last year he came in 4lbs over the limit for a fight with Randy Brown, which resulted in him being forced up to middleweight for his next bout.

And so Battle had been expected to fight Nursulton Ruziboev at 185lbs last weekend, but the unthinkable happened when he still managed to miss weight by 4lbs, leading to the fight being cancelled.

That’s now proven to be the final straw for the UFC brass, who have swung the axe and ended his time in the Octagon.

It’s unfortunate as Battle had actually performed well in the UFC since first emerging as the winner of TUF Season 29 in the summer of 2021.

In total Battle put together a 7-1 (+1nc) record during his time in the promotion, although he had yet to face any ranked opposition and an argument could be made that his wins over Gabriel Green and Randy Brown were tainted due to coming in overweight for both those fights.

Battle has no-one to blame but himself for his release, but given his record, if he can keep his win-streak going on the regional scene while proving that he can consistently make weight then perhaps he could fight his way back into the UFC at some stage in the future.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Arman Tsarukyan Now Targeting Non-Title Fight Match-Ups

Arman Tsarukyan Now Targeting Non-Title Fight Match-Ups

Raul Rosas Jr To Fight Rob Font At Noche UFC 3

Raul Rosas Jr To Fight Rob Font At Noche UFC 3

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Booked For UFC Fight Night 261

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Booked For UFC Fight Night 261

Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott Lands Co-Main Event Spot At UFC Fight Night 262

Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott Lands Co-Main Event Spot At UFC Fight Night 262

Reiner de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez To Headline UFC Fight Night 262

Reiner de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez To Headline UFC Fight Night 262

Jon Jones Still Optimistic About White House Fight Despite Billion-To-One Odds

Jon Jones Still Optimistic About White House Fight Despite Billion-To-One Odds

Anthony Hernandez Confident He’s The Man To Beat Khamzat Chimaev

Anthony Hernandez Confident He’s The Man To Beat Khamzat Chimaev

frankie edgar ufc 200

Bad News: Frankie Edgar Out Of Retirement For BKFC Fight With Jimmie Rivera

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us