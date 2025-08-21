Bryan Battle Cut From UFC After Repeated Weight-Cut Failures

Bryan Battle has been cut loose from the UFC roster after repeatedly failing to make weight in the past couple of years.



The problems for Battle began in May of 2023 when he came in 2lbs overweight for a welterweight fight against Gabriel Green.



Then in December of last year he came in 4lbs over the limit for a fight with Randy Brown, which resulted in him being forced up to middleweight for his next bout.



And so Battle had been expected to fight Nursulton Ruziboev at 185lbs last weekend, but the unthinkable happened when he still managed to miss weight by 4lbs, leading to the fight being cancelled.



That’s now proven to be the final straw for the UFC brass, who have swung the axe and ended his time in the Octagon.



It’s unfortunate as Battle had actually performed well in the UFC since first emerging as the winner of TUF Season 29 in the summer of 2021.



In total Battle put together a 7-1 (+1nc) record during his time in the promotion, although he had yet to face any ranked opposition and an argument could be made that his wins over Gabriel Green and Randy Brown were tainted due to coming in overweight for both those fights.



Battle has no-one to blame but himself for his release, but given his record, if he can keep his win-streak going on the regional scene while proving that he can consistently make weight then perhaps he could fight his way back into the UFC at some stage in the future.