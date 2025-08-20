Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott Lands Co-Main Event Spot At UFC Fight Night 262

A welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott will serve as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver, Canada on October 18th.



The 32-year-old Holland is easily the most active fighter on the entire roster at the moment as he’s had four fights already so far in 2025.



He’s posted mixed results during that time though, going 2-2 after being submitted by Reiner de Ridder in January, then picking up back-to-back wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque in March and June, followed by a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez last month.



Now the 15th ranked Holland heads into his 5th fight of the year against the unranked Malott, who has gone 5-1 in the promotion so far.



Malott’s sole loss during that period came at the start of last year when he was TKO’d by Neil Magny, but he’s since rebounded with back-to-back victories over Trevin Giles and Charles Radtke.



Holland vs. Malott features on a UFC Fight Night 262 card that will be headlined by a middleweight fight with potential title implications between Reiner de Ridder and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, while the likes of Marlon Vieira vs. Aiemann Zahabi and Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Judavicious have also been announced for the main card.