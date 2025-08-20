Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott Lands Co-Main Event Spot At UFC Fight Night 262

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Kevin Holland vs. Mike Malott Lands Co-Main Event Spot At UFC Fight Night 262

A welterweight fight between Kevin Holland and Mike Malott will serve as the co-main event for UFC Fight Night 262 in Vancouver, Canada on October 18th.

The 32-year-old Holland is easily the most active fighter on the entire roster at the moment as he’s had four fights already so far in 2025.

He’s posted mixed results during that time though, going 2-2 after being submitted by Reiner de Ridder in January, then picking up back-to-back wins over Gunnar Nelson and Vicente Luque in March and June, followed by a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez last month.

Now the 15th ranked Holland heads into his 5th fight of the year against the unranked Malott, who has gone 5-1 in the promotion so far.

Malott’s sole loss during that period came at the start of last year when he was TKO’d by Neil Magny, but he’s since rebounded with back-to-back victories over Trevin Giles and Charles Radtke.

Holland vs. Malott features on a UFC Fight Night 262 card that will be headlined by a middleweight fight with potential title implications between Reiner de Ridder and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, while the likes of Marlon Vieira vs. Aiemann Zahabi and Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Judavicious have also been announced for the main card.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Booked For UFC Fight Night 261

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson Booked For UFC Fight Night 261

Reiner de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez To Headline UFC Fight Night 262

Reiner de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez To Headline UFC Fight Night 262

Jon Jones Still Optimistic About White House Fight Despite Billion-To-One Odds

Jon Jones Still Optimistic About White House Fight Despite Billion-To-One Odds

Anthony Hernandez Confident He’s The Man To Beat Khamzat Chimaev

Anthony Hernandez Confident He’s The Man To Beat Khamzat Chimaev

frankie edgar ufc 200

Bad News: Frankie Edgar Out Of Retirement For BKFC Fight With Jimmie Rivera

Alexander Volkanovski Sets Sights On Fighting Lerone Murphy In December

Alexander Volkanovski Sets Sights On Fighting Lerone Murphy In December

Dana White Kills Off Jon Jones White House Fight Hopes, But Conor McGregor Still Possible

Dana White Kills Off Jon Jones White House Fight Hopes, But Conor McGregor Still Possible

UFC Fight Night 257 Fight Card

UFC Fight Night 257 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us