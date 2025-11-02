Charles Radtke Submits Daniel Frunza In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 263

Charles Radtke dominanted Daniel Frunza on the mat tonight at UFC Fight Night 263 until he was able to find a submission finish late in the 2nd round.

Round One

Leg kick for Radtke. Kick off the arm now from him. Now an inside leg kick. There’s an exchange in close and Radtke gets the better of it as he lands a good uppercut.



Radtke gets a takedown now and is trying to get around to the back. Frunza on one hip, but Radtke starts hitting him with repeated right hands to force him to turn away.



Frunza stubbornly staying on one-hip, but is still getting punched. Radtke now does get the back and attacks with a rear-naked choke. Frunza signalling that he’s ok for now, but then Radtke digs in even deeper with the choke. Frunza grimacing, but still hanging on there and fends that attempt off.



Radtke with a few punches now and Frunza tries to punch behind himself. Radtke tries to work the choke again, but can’t get it and so we’re headed to the second round.



Round Two



Right hook from Frunza. Now a spinning kick to the body from Frunza, but Radtke uses that to drive in for a takedown. Frunza stays upright though and so Radtke presses him into the cage.



Radtke continuing to work here and eventually uses a foot sweep to get the takedown. Radtke in Frunza’s full guard this time and starting to work a few body-head combos.



Frunza trying to land a few punches from his back, but he needs more than that. Radtke drops down a big elbow and opens up a cut below his right eye. Another elbow for Radtke.



A couple more elbows sneak through for Radtke. He then backs up for a moment and Frunza tries to land upkicks, but Radtke closes the distance again and passes to side control.



Round Three



Front kick to the body from Frunza. Left hand for Radtke. Frunza steps in with a punch of his own, but Radtke ducks under and lands a takedown.



Radtke in half-guard. A few punches and an elbow land. Another elbow lands and he starts to work around towards the back.



Frunza struggles to one knee and tries to stand, but Radtke drags him back down, gets the body triangle in and starts to look for opportunities to get the submission.



Radtke softens up his opponent with punches and then is able to seize on the rear-naked choke, and this time Frunza can’t fend it off and has to tap out at 4.29mins of Rd3.