Conor McGregor Claims He’ll Be Fighting Michael Chandler At UFC: White House Event

Conor McGregor has already stated that he wants to fight on the UFC: White House event in the summer of next year, and now he’s claimed that his opponent will be Michael Chandler.



“The Mac is excited to get back for sure. I’m on [the White House card],” McGregor said on Fox & Friends. “This is me.

“[I’m fighting] Michael Chandler. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show The Ultimate Fighter, we’ve had a good back and forth. He’s a good, tough guy.”

A fight between McGregor and Chandler had previously been scheduled to take place in June of last year, almost a year after the conclusion of their stint as coaches on TUF, but fell through on just a few weeks notice after ‘The Notorious’ suffered a foot injury.



Given that it’s now been over four years since McGregor last fought, even the 39-year-old Chandler had appeared to lose hope of the blockbuster match-up taking place, and so he’d started taking other fights instead, suffering back-to-back defeats against Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett in the past 12 months.



Despite that, Chandler had recently indicated that he now has renewed hopes that the fight will happen.



“I think we’re closer now than we ever have been,” Chandler told mmafighting.com earlier this week. “I’ve always said if you’re a betting man, don’t put money on him necessarily coming back but now this changes things a lot.

“In my heart of hearts, I think I’m fighting Conor McGregor at the White House and that sure does make a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons.”



