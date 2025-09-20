Conor McGregor Claims He’ll Be Fighting Michael Chandler At UFC: White House Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Claims He’ll Be Fighting Michael Chandler At UFC: White House Event

Conor McGregor has already stated that he wants to fight on the UFC: White House event in the summer of next year, and now he’s claimed that his opponent will be Michael Chandler.

“The Mac is excited to get back for sure. I’m on [the White House card],” McGregor said on Fox & Friends. “This is me.

“[I’m fighting] Michael Chandler. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show The Ultimate Fighter, we’ve had a good back and forth. He’s a good, tough guy.”

A fight between McGregor and Chandler had previously been scheduled to take place in June of last year, almost a year after the conclusion of their stint as coaches on TUF, but fell through on just a few weeks notice after ‘The Notorious’ suffered a foot injury.

Given that it’s now been over four years since McGregor last fought, even the 39-year-old Chandler had appeared to lose hope of the blockbuster match-up taking place, and so he’d started taking other fights instead, suffering back-to-back defeats against Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett in the past 12 months.

Despite that, Chandler had recently indicated that he now has renewed hopes that the fight will happen.

“I think we’re closer now than we ever have been,” Chandler told mmafighting.com earlier this week. “I’ve always said if you’re a betting man, don’t put money on him necessarily coming back but now this changes things a lot.

“In my heart of hearts, I think I’m fighting Conor McGregor at the White House and that sure does make a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons.”

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Rafael Fiziev Out Of Charles Oliveira Bout At UFC Fight Night 261

Rafael Fiziev Out Of Charles Oliveira Bout At UFC Fight Night 261

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Who Ilia Topuria Will Fight Next

Arman Tsarukyan Predicts Who Ilia Topuria Will Fight Next

Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Kayla Harrison Still Wants Amanda Nunes Fight Next, But Delays Might Change Her Plans

Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Raja Jackson Finally Arrested After Vicious Assault Of Pro-Wrestler

Junior Tafa Fight Pulled From UFC Fight Night 260 Co-Main Event

Junior Tafa Fight Pulled From UFC Fight Night 260 Co-Main Event

Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

Gilbert Burns Only Planning To Fight Two More Times

Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Sean O’Malley Signals Interest In Rumored Song Yadong Fight

Watch Dana White On Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast

Watch Dana White On Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ Podcast

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us