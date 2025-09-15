Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Dana White recently signalled that he’d like Conor McGregor fight at next year’s UFC: White House event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, and ‘The Notorious’ appears to be buzzing at the opportunity to finally make his comeback at the one-of-a-kind show.



“I’m ecstatic!” McGregor told TMZ. “The Mac is back and what better event than to grace the White House lawn for a straightener. What I do best. I’m very, very excited. Very eager. Very motivated. Bring it on, baby.”



McGregor went on to claim that the event will actually be taking place in June, even though that’s yet to be officially confirmed.



“I’m very happy that it’s June,” McGregor claimed. “It was on in July, now it’s a month earlier. Even better! Bring it to April, why not? Let’s celebrate the birthday early. I celebrate my birthday months in advance.

“That’s a definitely. For sure. That’s my event. That’s my event for sure.”

McGregor hasn’t named who he’d like to fight at the event, but it could be the platform to finally see him go up against Michael Chandler, after previously withdrawing from a scheduled bout between the two last year due to a foot injury.



A trilogy fight against Nate Diaz also feels like unfinished business, but given their past history that may be considered too volatile a match-up for an event of this kind.



Regardless of who he fights, there’s no doubt McGregor would draw a crowd, but given that he hasn’t fought in over four years and has repeatedly damaged his reputation during that time, it’d be a big gamble on the UFC’s part to have him be the centerpiece for such an historic and high-profile event.

