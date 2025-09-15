Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Conor McGregor Excited And Motivated To Fight At UFC: White Event

Dana White recently signalled that he’d like Conor McGregor fight at next year’s UFC: White House event to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, and ‘The Notorious’ appears to be buzzing at the opportunity to finally make his comeback at the one-of-a-kind show.

“I’m ecstatic!” McGregor told TMZ. “The Mac is back and what better event than to grace the White House lawn for a straightener. What I do best. I’m very, very excited. Very eager. Very motivated. Bring it on, baby.”

McGregor went on to claim that the event will actually be taking place in June, even though that’s yet to be officially confirmed.

“I’m very happy that it’s June,” McGregor claimed. “It was on in July, now it’s a month earlier. Even better! Bring it to April, why not? Let’s celebrate the birthday early. I celebrate my birthday months in advance.

“That’s a definitely. For sure. That’s my event. That’s my event for sure.”

McGregor hasn’t named who he’d like to fight at the event, but it could be the platform to finally see him go up against Michael Chandler, after previously withdrawing from a scheduled bout between the two last year due to a foot injury.

A trilogy fight against Nate Diaz also feels like unfinished business, but given their past history that may be considered too volatile a match-up for an event of this kind.

Regardless of who he fights, there’s no doubt McGregor would draw a crowd, but given that he hasn’t fought in over four years and has repeatedly damaged his reputation during that time, it’d be a big gamble on the UFC’s part to have him be the centerpiece for such an historic and high-profile event.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jean Silva Speaks Out After TKO Loss Against Diego Lopes

Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

Jon Jones Apologizes To Dana White But Is Still Excluded From UFC: White House Plans

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Interviews

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Awards

Noche UFC 3 Bonus Awards

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Noche UFC 3 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Diego Lopes TKO’s Jean Silva In 2nd Round At Noche UFC 3

Diego Lopes TKO’s Jean Silva In 2nd Round At Noche UFC 3

David Martinez Beats Rob Font By Decision At Noche UFC 3

David Martinez Beats Rob Font By Decision At Noche UFC 3

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us