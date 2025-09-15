Conor McGregor Has Now Dropped Out Of Irish Presidential Race

Hot on the heels of Conor McGregor declaring that he’s all-in on fighting at the UFC: White House event next summer, he’s now announced that he’s dropping out of the race to become the next president of Ireland.



Coincidentally, the 37-year-old McGregor had initially ramped up his interest in joining the presidential race after a visit to the White House to see President Trump during St. Patrick’s Day back in March, using the opportunity to hold rant to the assembled media about his anti-immigration agenda in his native Ireland.



That then became the backbone of his campaign after returning home to announce that fighting would be taking a back seat while he ran for office. However, political experts were highly sceptical that he was even going to be granted the right to be on the ballot, which would have required him to be backed by four councils or 20 parliament members.



There were also major doubts about what kind of impact he’d have if he had been nominated, particularly given that he’s far less popular in his homeland than he used to be due to all the negativity surrounding him in recent years.



And now on the day he was expected to apply to be on the ballot, McGregor has instead opted to pull out of the race altogether.



“Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race,” McGregor wrote on X. “This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time. While I will not contest this election, my commitment to Ireland does not end here. I will continue to serve my people by using my international platform to promote. Irish interests abroad, to strengthen our economic opportunities, and to advocate for transparency and responsibility in public life at home.

“This campaign has sparked an important conversation about democracy in Ireland about who gets to stand, who gets to choose, and how we can ensure that the presidency truly belongs to the people. That conversation will not end with my withdrawal.”



McGregor recently re-enrolled in the UFC’s drug-testing program and Dana White has indicated that he would like the star to feature on the UFC: White House card next year.



However, while McGregor looks like he’s set to refocus on his fighting career for now, he has also made it clear that he’s not entirely given up on his political ambitions.



“My first venture into politics, and although I have chosen to withdraw this round, meaningful progress has been made,” McGregor said. “I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election. You will see me canvassing again in the future, fighting for your rights and representing the best interests of our nation.

“This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey. I am driven by a commitment to improve lives, defend rights, and serve the Irish people with dedication and integrity. I will continue to serve my people on the global stage lobbying for Ireland’s best interest’s socially and economically – of that there is no doubt. This is a marathon. Not a sprint!”