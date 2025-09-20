Dana White Reveals Artist Renderings Of UFC: White House Venue

By Ross Cole

Dana White has shared for the first time what next year’s UFC: White House event will look like via a series of artist renderings.

The UFC CEO appeared on FOX News’ ‘Special Report With Bret Baier’ to whet people’s appetite for the one-of-a-kind show on the south lawn of the White House next summer to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States.

“My vision for this thing is we have this big arch, as you can see, with the lighting grid,” White said. “Because what I want is the White House in the back. And then when you shoot – when the fight goes around to the other side, you’ll see the Washington Monument in the background.’’

White also noted that while there’ll only be 5,000 people in attendance around the Octagon, there will be another area with big screens close by where a vast amount of people will be able to watch the action unfold.

“Yeah, we can fit 85,000 people over there,’’ White told Baier. “We’re going to have a stage where music – you know, we’ll have bands playing all day. And then people will be able to bring blankets and, you know, lay around and watch the fights.

“We’ll have – we’ll have screens up everywhere for everybody. We’re literally going to take over Washington, D.C., that week. We’re going to do the weigh-ins there. We’re going to have. … That’s what we’re talking about, yeah. And – and we’ll have fan events all week. We’re going to do our expo there. And just a total Washington, D.C., takeover.”

Check out the images and watch White’s full interview in the video below.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

