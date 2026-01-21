Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

Jorge Masvidal has recently been teasing the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor at the UFC: White House event in June, but Dana White has now categorically shut down any possibility of that happening.



“It’s not looking bad right now,” Masvidal had told Ariel Helwani when asked on Monday if he was in talks to fight McGregor at the event. “I can’t say too much more, but it’s not looking bad right now.



“We’re talking. Dialogue has been opened. There’s communication there. We’ll keep that communication going.”

Apparently that’s news to White though as he’s laughed off the idea of that fight happening.



“I don’t listen to any of the goofy sh*t. It’s goofy sh*t,” White told TMZ after being quizzed about the rumors on the internet about McGregor vs. Masvidal. “The MMA world, I don’t listen to any of that shit. So literally none of that is on my algorithm. Almost everything you see on the internet about our sport is wrong. It’s all wrong.”

However, the good news for fans who are already fed up with the speculation surrounding the White House event is that White has now claimed that the entire fight card will be locked in by the second week in February.