Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

Jorge Masvidal has recently been teasing the possibility of fighting Conor McGregor at the UFC: White House event in June, but Dana White has now categorically shut down any possibility of that happening.

“It’s not looking bad right now,” Masvidal had told Ariel Helwani when asked on Monday if he was in talks to fight McGregor at the event. “I can’t say too much more, but it’s not looking bad right now.

“We’re talking. Dialogue has been opened. There’s communication there. We’ll keep that communication going.”

Apparently that’s news to White though as he’s laughed off the idea of that fight happening.

“I don’t listen to any of the goofy sh*t. It’s goofy sh*t,” White told TMZ after being quizzed about the rumors on the internet about McGregor vs. Masvidal. “The MMA world, I don’t listen to any of that shit. So literally none of that is on my algorithm. Almost everything you see on the internet about our sport is wrong. It’s all wrong.”

However, the good news for fans who are already fed up with the speculation surrounding the White House event is that White has now claimed that the entire fight card will be locked in by the second week in February.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Dana White Still Wants Amanda Nunes Comeback To Be Against Kayla Harrison

Dana White Still Wants Amanda Nunes Comeback To Be Against Kayla Harrison

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 2

Kayla Harrison Was In Danger Of Being Paralysed Without Urgent Neck Surgery

Kayla Harrison Was In Danger Of Being Paralysed Without Urgent Neck Surgery

Merab Dvalishvili Claims He’s Been Told Petr Yan Rematch Can’t Happen at UFC: White House Event

Merab Dvalishvili Claims He’s Been Told Petr Yan Rematch Can’t Happen at UFC: White House Event

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 1

Conor McGregor To Have UFC Contract Talks In February To Renegotiate ‘Void’ Deal

Conor McGregor To Have UFC Contract Talks In February To Renegotiate ‘Void’ Deal

UFC 324 Countdown Video

UFC 324 Countdown Video

UFC 324 Fight Card

UFC 324 Fight Card

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us