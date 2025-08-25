Former 155lb King Islam Makhachev Believes Arman Tsarukyan Deserves Title Shot

By Ross Cole

By Ross Cole

Islam Makhachev may have vacated the lightweight title to pursue the welterweight belt, but he still has a strong opinion on who should be next to fight for the 155lb strap currently held by Ilia Topuria.

“When someone is the backup for a fight, makes weight, he almost always fights [for the title]. I don’t remember a time that they didn’t give them the fight,” Makhachev said at an Eagle FC press conference.

“Arman was the backup and made weight. I think he should be next. He proved himself. He had a problem with cutting weight, but he proved that he can go down and cut weight. And I think this the fight that makes the most sense right now. To be honest, I think if Arman goes out with the right attitude, he can get it done.” 

Logically Tsarukyan does make sense as he’s the current No.2 contender (behind only Makhachev himself), after compiling a four-fight winning streak that saw him beat the likes of Charles Oliveira and Beniel Dariush, to go 9-2 overall in his UFC run.

However, Tsarukyan pulling out of his previous title shot against Makhachev on short notice has put him in the bad books as far as Dana White is concerned, having suggested that he’ll have to take on another fight before he earns the chance to compete for the belt again.

