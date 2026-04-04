Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki Set For UFC 328

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By Ross Cole

Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki Set For UFC 328

Grant Dawson is set to fight Mateusz Rebecki at UFC 328 in Newark, New Jersey on May 9th.

The 32-year-old Dawson is coming off a 1st round TKO loss to Manuel Torres in December of last year.

However, while Dawson is unranked in the lightweight division, it’s worth noting that he’s actually got a very sturdy 11-2-1 record overall since joining the UFC from the very first season of the Contender Series in 2017.

That being said, his level of competition hasn’t been that high, with his most notable wins coming against the likes of Carlos Diego Ferreira and Julian Erosa, while a step-up to fight King Green in 2023 ended in a KO loss.

Now Dawson will be going up against the 33-year-old Rebecki, whose UFC run got off to a good start with three wins in a row.

Unfortunately he’s struggled since then though, having lost three of his four fights since, including decision losses to Chris Duncan and L’udovit Klein last year.

Dawson vs. Rebecki joins a UFC 328 card that will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Sean Strickland, while Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley are also on-board.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

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About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

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