Jamahal Hill Out Until End Of 2026 Due To Knee Surgery

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Jamahal Hill Out Until End Of 2026 Due To Knee Surgery

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has revealed that he won’t be back in action until the end of 2026 at the earliest after undergoing knee surgery.

Just spoke to Jamahal Hill, who tells me after his latest procedure on his knee, the former UFC light heavyweight champion will be out at least a year,” James Lynch reported on X.

Hill hasn’t had his troubles to seek since winning the title back in January of 2023 with a unanimous decision win over Glover Teixeira.

Just a few months later Hill had to vacate the belt after rupturing his achilles tendon, and since his return the following year he’s suffered three losses in a row, including being KO’d by Alex Pereira, TKO’d by Jiri Prochazka, and most recently in June of this year losing out on the scorecards against Khalil Rountree Jr.

The 34-year-old Hill’s attempts to get back in the win column have been hindered by ongoing knee issues that have prevented him fighting at his best, and so he’s finally opted for surgery to hopefully fix the problem.

Apparently, the cartilage in my knee was pretty much non-existent,” Hill told Lynch. “Got some pretty bad tears in there, even in the cartilage. So I had, like, a cartilage transplant… These last couple fights, I haven’t really been hopping, bouncing, or really throwing kicks like I should.

Hill then went on to confirm that recovering from the knee operation will pretty much rule him out for the next 12 months.

I’m looking at the end of next year,” Hill said when asked about a potential timeline for his return to action.

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC 321 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 321 Embedded Episodes 5 And 6

UFC 321 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 321 Weigh-In Results And Video

UFC 321 Predictions

UFC 321 Predictions

Daniel Cormier Heard Dissing UFC Stars During Hot Mic Chat With Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier Heard Dissing UFC Stars During Hot Mic Chat With Tom Aspinall

UFC 321 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 321 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 321 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

UFC 321 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video And Highlights

Jalin Turner To Fight Edson Barboza At UFC 323

Jalin Turner To Fight Edson Barboza At UFC 323

UFC 321 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 321 Embedded Episode 3

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us