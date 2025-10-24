Daniel Cormier Heard Dissing UFC Stars During Hot Mic Chat With Tom Aspinall

Daniel Cormier pulled heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall aside for a private chat following their interview on UFC 321 media day, not realizing that his mic was still on.



And unfortunately for DC, Aspinall has since posted the conversation on his YouTube channel, which includes the retired UFC heavyweight champ ripping into several current fighters, including this weekend’s main card pairing of Jailton Almeida and Alexander Volkov.



“These matchups in this division, like, do you know what type of f—king run you can go on? It would be crazy,” Cormier was overheard whispering to Aspinall. “You can like change your life. Because I mean, what is it? Jailton Almeida is fighting [Volkov]. Jailton can’t fight. [Even if Volkov wins], you beat him in the first round. It could get f—king crazy.

“Bro, you’re on the verge of some crazy sh*t,” Cormier added. “Keep working hard, though. You gotta keep working hard. Things like this don’t come around very often. Right?”



The revealing comments continued as Cormier then went on to liken Aspinall’s situation to his own famous title run.



“It’s like when I got to fight Volkan [Oezdemir],” DC said. “I had to defend the belt against Volkan Oezdemir one time, man. Did I win the lottery, son? They were like, ‘Hey, we think we can get you to fight Volkan.’ I was like, ‘Yes! I’ll take it.’”

Even though his comments weren’t meant to be aired publicly, some fans have since branded Cormier’s comments unprofessional.



And adding to DC’s embarrassment, in addition to his color commentator duties on Saturday he will also be doing the post-fight interviews, so you can imagine things could get very awkward indeed when he goes to speak to the winner of the Almeida vs. Volkov fight!



Watch DC’s controversial comments in the video below.