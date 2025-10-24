UFC 321 Weigh-In Results And Video

By Ross Cole

The UFC 321 weigh-ins have now taken place in Abu Dhabi and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.

Tom Aspinall (255) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)
Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)
Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)
Jailton Almeida (237) vs. Alexander Volkov (261.5)
Azamat Murzakanov (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Prelims

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (155.5)
Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. JunYong Park (185.5)
Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)
Louie Sutherland (264.5) vs. Valter Walker (244)
Jose Delgado (147) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146) – Delgado missed weight by 1lb
Hamdy Abdelwahab (265) vs. Chris Barnett (261)
Azat Maksum (129) vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5) – Maksum missed weight by 3lbs
Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115)

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

