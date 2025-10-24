UFC 321 Weigh-In Results And Video

The UFC 321 weigh-ins have now taken place in Abu Dhabi and you can check out what all the fighters tipped the scales at below.



Tom Aspinall (255) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

Virna Jandiroba (115) vs. Mackenzie Dern (115)

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Jailton Almeida (237) vs. Alexander Volkov (261.5)

Azamat Murzakanov (205.5) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (205)



Prelims

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Quillan Salkilld (155.5)

Ikram Aliskerov (185.5) vs. JunYong Park (185.5)

Ludovit Klein (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)

Louie Sutherland (264.5) vs. Valter Walker (244)

Jose Delgado (147) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146) – Delgado missed weight by 1lb

Hamdy Abdelwahab (265) vs. Chris Barnett (261)

Azat Maksum (129) vs. Mitch Raposo (125.5) – Maksum missed weight by 3lbs

Jaqueline Amorim (116) vs. Mizuki Inoue (115)