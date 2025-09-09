Jean Silva Didn’t Take Fight Nerds Teammate Mauricio Ruffy’s Loss Well

It’s fair to say that this coming weekend’s Noche UFC 3 headliner Jean Silva didn’t have a good time watching Saturday’s Fight Night 258 event in Paris, which saw two of his ‘Fight Nerds’ teammates suffering the first losses of their UFC careers.



As can be seen in the video below, Silva took Ruffy’s submission loss in the co-main event to Benoit Saint Denis particularly hard.



That’s not surprising as not only are they teammates, but also close friends, whose bond goes far deeper than just having traded punches and kicks in the gym.



Unfortunately for Silva, he then had to witness another of the Fight Nerds shining lights Caio Borralho losing convincingly in the main event immediately afterwards.



And so after a remarkable for years of success for the camp, Silva now remains the only one of the leading Fight Nerds members to still be unbeaten in the Octagon.



Time will tell whether that weighs heavily on his shoulders as he now prepares for his own fight against Diego Lopes in Texas on Saturday night, but he 28-year-old is a special talent who has won all five of his UFC fights inside the distance so far, and so there’s no better fighter to try to put an end to the team’s sudden slump in form.

Jean Silva was STRESSED OUT watching Mauricio Ruffy lose to Benoît Saint Denis 😳 #UFCParis



📽️ @Jeansilvamma96 pic.twitter.com/i6mWKlcriW — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) September 8, 2025