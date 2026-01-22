Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

Justin Gaethje will headline the first ever UFC event of the Paramount+ era against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 on Saturday night, and he’s let it be known that despite talk that the money-spinning broadcast deal would elevate fighter pay, he is in fact not getting paid any more than usual.



“I hear Daniel Cormier saying everybody is going to get paid more on this card,” Gaethje said at UFC 324 media day on Wednesday. “I’m not getting one dollar more than I would have if this deal did not happen.”

Not stopping there, Gaethje went on to express his dissatisfaction with the money he’s received over the years from his numerous bonus awards.



“To have 14 bonuses and not equal up to a million dollars is not right,” Gaethje said. “It’s not right. It should be a lot more than that and I should have had opportunities to do smarter things with my money but I don’t and I haven’t.”

For the record, 14 bonuses of $50,000 equates to $700,000, but one of Gaethje’s awards came at UFC 300, which came with a one-off $300,000 bonus, meaning that his total bonus earnings currently stands just shy of a million at $950,000.

Despite his complaints, Gaethje did express his satisfaction at some of the things he’s been able to do with the money he’s earned from his hard-fought career over the years.



“I’m happy to achieve what I have achieved,” Gaethje said. “The best thing I did was probably invest in a commercial property. I purchased a house in Arizona that’s like a mile away from my parents. My sister’s renting that from me now. Really just being able to help my family. Help my parents, help my brothers and sisters. Give them Christmas gifts that I would have never been able to give them. Take them on vacations that I never would have been able to.

“That’s the smartest thing I did because you can never get that time back with your family. It’s huge for me.”