Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Justin Gaethje Says He’s Not Getting Paid More Under New Paramount+ Deal

Justin Gaethje will headline the first ever UFC event of the Paramount+ era against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 on Saturday night, and he’s let it be known that despite talk that the money-spinning broadcast deal would elevate fighter pay, he is in fact not getting paid any more than usual.

“I hear Daniel Cormier saying everybody is going to get paid more on this card,” Gaethje said at UFC 324 media day on Wednesday. “I’m not getting one dollar more than I would have if this deal did not happen.”

Not stopping there, Gaethje went on to express his dissatisfaction with the money he’s received over the years from his numerous bonus awards.

“To have 14 bonuses and not equal up to a million dollars is not right,” Gaethje said. “It’s not right. It should be a lot more than that and I should have had opportunities to do smarter things with my money but I don’t and I haven’t.”

For the record, 14 bonuses of $50,000 equates to $700,000, but one of Gaethje’s awards came at UFC 300, which came with a one-off $300,000 bonus, meaning that his total bonus earnings currently stands just shy of a million at $950,000.

Despite his complaints, Gaethje did express his satisfaction at some of the things he’s been able to do with the money he’s earned from his hard-fought career over the years.

“I’m happy to achieve what I have achieved,” Gaethje said. “The best thing I did was probably invest in a commercial property. I purchased a house in Arizona that’s like a mile away from my parents. My sister’s renting that from me now. Really just being able to help my family. Help my parents, help my brothers and sisters. Give them Christmas gifts that I would have never been able to give them. Take them on vacations that I never would have been able to.

“That’s the smartest thing I did because you can never get that time back with your family. It’s huge for me.”

MMA Insight brings you the latest UFC & MMA news and event results on a daily basis. We provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in the world of MMA.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

Michael Chandler Admits It’s ‘Not Great To Hear’ Dana White Dismiss Talk Of Conor McGregor Fight At White House

Michael Chandler Admits It’s ‘Not Great To Hear’ Dana White Dismiss Talk Of Conor McGregor Fight At White House

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 3

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 3

Dana White Still Wants Amanda Nunes Comeback To Be Against Kayla Harrison

Dana White Still Wants Amanda Nunes Comeback To Be Against Kayla Harrison

Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

Dana White Shuts Down Talk Of Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal At UFC: White House

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 2

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 2

Kayla Harrison Was In Danger Of Being Paralysed Without Urgent Neck Surgery

Kayla Harrison Was In Danger Of Being Paralysed Without Urgent Neck Surgery

Merab Dvalishvili Claims He’s Been Told Petr Yan Rematch Can’t Happen at UFC: White House Event

Merab Dvalishvili Claims He’s Been Told Petr Yan Rematch Can’t Happen at UFC: White House Event

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 1

UFC 324 Embedded Episode 1

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us