Khabib Nurmagomedov Assesses Islam Makhachev’s Biggest Threats At 170lbs

Islam Makachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on who he believes are the three biggest threats facing the star at welterweight after he vacated his lightweight title to make a push for the 170lb belt.



Makhachev will head straight into a fight against current champion Jack Della Maddalena, and Khabib believes that stylistically he is one of the three biggest danger-men in the division.



“I have been following Maddalena for a long time,” Nurmagomedov told Kamil Gadzhiyev. “He’s a very interesting fighter… Judging by his skills, his technique, his striking and the way he defends against wrestlers… He’s fought wrestlers, strikers and physically strong guys. He’s passed every test — 9-0 UFC champion. And he trains with the same team that prepared Volkanovski for Islam. Putting all that together, I see a very dangerous opponent.”

In addition to that, Khabib also singled-out former champion Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov as the two other major threats in the weight class, while dismissing the potential problems the likes of Ian Garry and Sean Brady could present.



“In the welterweight division, I see Shavkat as someone who commands respect and brings real risk,” Nurmagomedov said. “Shavkat, Belal. Ian Garry, I wouldn’t consider him such a serious threat… I don’t see Sean Brady as a big threat. Stylistically, he’s too convenient for Islam. Islam would outstrike him, and if they grappled, Islam would control him… Shavkat, Belal and Maddalena.”