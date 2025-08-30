Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates Set For UFC 322

By Ross Cole

Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards will fight Carlos Prates at UFC 322 in New York City on November 15th.

After two successful defenses of the 170lb belt against Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, the 34-year-old Edwards was dethroned by Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision last July.

Since then the 34-year-old has suffered another loss, having been submitted by Sean Brady in March of this year, and has slid down to No.4 on the welterweight rankings.

Now Edwards will move on to fight the 32-year-old Prates, who has gone 5-1 in the UFC so far to take the No.9 spot on the 170lb ladder.

Along the way Prates has proven he’s a formidable finisher by earning all five of his wins in the Octagon by way of knockout, including a stunning spinning back elbow KO of Geoff Neal at UFC 319 earlier this month.

Edwards vs. Prates will feature on a stacked UFC 322 pay-per-view line-up that’s set to be headlined by a welterweight title showdown between current champion Jack Della Maddalena and former lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, while women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko squares up to Zhang Weili, who has just vacated the strawweight title in order to take this fight.

