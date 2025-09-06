Mason Jones TKO’s Bolaji Oki In Third Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Mason Jones TKO’s Bolaji Oki In Third Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Mason Jones was almost finished early in the first round of his fight with Bolaji Oki at UFC Fight Night 258 in Paris tonight, but quickly rallied to gain the upper-hand and would go on to win by TKO in the third round.

Round One

Oki lands a rangey punch. Another straight punch for him. Oki blasts Jones with a punch and his opponents legs buckle. He’s trying to reset but Oki blasts him again and he’s down.

Oki with hammerfists and punches as he tries to get the finish, but Jones is somehow hanging on in there.

Back to the feet they go with Jones sporting damage to his face. Oki is relentless here as he lands more big punches down the pipe and it’s impressive that Jones is still fighting on through this early punishment.

Oki has expended a lot of energy though and so Jones finally gets a little respite and is able to land a few punches of his own. Jones clips Oki and suddenly it’s Oki who is on wobbled legs and stumbles to the mat. Jones on top, but Oki is able to get back up. Jones does well to bring him down in the center of the Octagon.

Jones passes to side control and moves to north-south position. Jones seizing on a kimura attempt, but Oki somehow manages to fend that off. Now Jones is going to work on the arm on the other side, but can’t the get the leverage he needs to threaten with it this time late in the round.

Round Two

Jones with a calf kick. He threatens with a head kick but it doesn’t get through. Front kick attempt upstairs from Jones now.

Jab for Jones. Leg kick from Oki. Jabs from Jones. Missed jumping knee from Oki but lands a punch behind it.

Push kick to the chest from Jones. Jabs from Jones. Right hook for Oki. Glancing elbow from Jones and Oki responds by trying for a takedown. Jones denies that but then lands a nice throw of his own soon after.

Jones gets to full mount with over half the round remaining. Elbow strikes starting to get through for Jones here and he keeps going with that. Oki turning his head away. He can’t escape though as more nasty elbows drop down. They keep connecting and the ref decides Oki’s taken enough punishment and steps in, handing Jones an impressive comeback TKO Finish at 3.18mins of the second round.

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

