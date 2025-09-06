Modestas Bukauskas KO’s Paul Craig Into Retirement At UFC Fight Night 258



Modestas Bukauskas KO’d Paul Craig with a huge elbow on the mat tonight at UFC Fight Night 258, leading to the Scottish fighter retiring in the Octagon afterwards.

Round One

Bukauskas drives forward with straight punches as Craig backs up. Bukauskas resets in the center of the Octagon.



Bukauskas chipping away with the occasional calf kick. Now he surges forward again with straight punches and then clinches Craig up against the cage.



Knees behind exchanged from here then Bukauskas opts to back out. Solid calf kick for Bukauskas. Leg kick for Craig now and Bukauskas lands another too.



Right hand over the top clips Craig. Spinning kick to the body from Craig. Head kick attempt from Craig. Now a low kick.



Bukauskas again blasting forward with punches but doesn’t find a clean connection. Now Craig clinching up against the cage on the other side. Craig tries for a takedown as they spin away from the cage, but Bukauskas stays upright.



They remain in the clinch and Bukauskas manages to reverse the position. Knee to the body from Craig. Craig tries to pull guard, but Bukauskas doesn’t go with him.



Bukauskas looking for punches and then does opt to go to the mat late in the round. He starts to land some big ground-and-pound.



Final second of the round and Bukauskas unleashes a massive elbow strike. It looks like Craig has survived to get to the 2nd round, but he doesn’t get back up to go to the corner as he’s still in a daze on the mat from that elbow. And that’s it, Bukauskas has KO’d Craig at 5.00mins of the first round!



Afterwards Craig speaks to the fans in the Octagon to thank them for the memories as he announces his retirement from the sport at 37-years-old.