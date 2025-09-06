Modestas Bukauskas KO’s Paul Craig Into Retirement At UFC Fight Night 258

Photo of author

By Ross Cole

Modestas Bukauskas KO’s Paul Craig Into Retirement At UFC Fight Night 258


Modestas Bukauskas KO’d Paul Craig with a huge elbow on the mat tonight at UFC Fight Night 258, leading to the Scottish fighter retiring in the Octagon afterwards.

Round One

Bukauskas drives forward with straight punches as Craig backs up. Bukauskas resets in the center of the Octagon.

Bukauskas chipping away with the occasional calf kick. Now he surges forward again with straight punches and then clinches Craig up against the cage.

Knees behind exchanged from here then Bukauskas opts to back out. Solid calf kick for Bukauskas. Leg kick for Craig now and Bukauskas lands another too.

Right hand over the top clips Craig. Spinning kick to the body from Craig. Head kick attempt from Craig. Now a low kick.

Bukauskas again blasting forward with punches but doesn’t find a clean connection. Now Craig clinching up against the cage on the other side. Craig tries for a takedown as they spin away from the cage, but Bukauskas stays upright.

They remain in the clinch and Bukauskas manages to reverse the position. Knee to the body from Craig. Craig tries to pull guard, but Bukauskas doesn’t go with him.

Bukauskas looking for punches and then does opt to go to the mat late in the round. He starts to land some big ground-and-pound.

Final second of the round and Bukauskas unleashes a massive elbow strike. It looks like Craig has survived to get to the 2nd round, but he doesn’t get back up to go to the corner as he’s still in a daze on the mat from that elbow. And that’s it, Bukauskas has KO’d Craig at 5.00mins of the first round!

Afterwards Craig speaks to the fans in the Octagon to thank them for the memories as he announces his retirement from the sport at 37-years-old.

Photo of author

About Ross Cole

Ross launched MMA Insight (previously FightOfTheNight.com) in 2009 as a way to channel his passion for the sport of mixed martial arts. He's since penned countless news stories and live fight reports along with dozens of feature articles as the lead writer for the site, reaching millions of fans in the process.

Latest UFC & MMA Articles

UFC Fight Night 258 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

UFC Fight Night 258 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

Nassourdine Imavov Beats Caio Borralho By Decision At UFC Fight Night 258

Nassourdine Imavov Beats Caio Borralho By Decision At UFC Fight Night 258

Benoît Saint Denis Submits Maurício Ruffy In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Benoît Saint Denis Submits Maurício Ruffy In 2nd Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Mason Jones TKO’s Bolaji Oki In Third Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Mason Jones TKO’s Bolaji Oki In Third Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Axel Sola TKO’s Rhys McKee In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 258

Axel Sola TKO’s Rhys McKee In 3rd Round At UFC Fight Night 258

William Gomis Defeats Robert Ruchala By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 258

William Gomis Defeats Robert Ruchala By Unanimous Decision At UFC Fight Night 258

UFC Fight Night 258 Results (Live)

UFC Fight Night 258 Results (Live)

Patricio Pitbull Rips Into Losene Kieta After UFC: Paris Fight Cancelled Due To Weight Miss

Patricio Pitbull Rips Into Losene Kieta After UFC: Paris Fight Cancelled Due To Weight Miss

mmainsight logo

Copyright © 2025 MMA Insight

About MMA Insight

MMAInsight.com is a site dedicated to bringing you the best in Mixed Martial Arts coverage with a particular focus on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as well as covering other leading MMA organizations. Along with covering the latest news stories and event results from the world of MMA on a daily basis, the main focus of the site is to provide quality, in-depth articles, insight and opinion on the major talking points in this ever evolving sport.

Contact About Privacy Policy Write For Us