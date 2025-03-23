Molly McCann Retires After Submission Loss At UFC Fight Night 255

Molly McCann has announced her retirement from the sport after suffering a submission loss to the debuting Alexia Thainara on the main card of last night’s UFC Fight Night 255 event in London, England.



“UFC and Dana [White], I started this sport at 24 and I have given you all my heart and soul,” McCann said in the Octagon during her post-fight interview. “Tonight, with that performance on a week’s notice, it’s not good enough. The UFC deserves more.



“From a little girl from Norris Green fighting in arenas, look at me, look at what I’ve managed to do. Dana, if you ever need an ambassador to fly around Europe, I can chat anyone up.”



McCann joined the UFC in 2018 and went on to compile a 7-7 record during her seven years in the promotion. Always well supported in her native England due to her battling performances in the Octagon, McCann’s career peaked in 2022 when she registered back-to-back spinning elbow finishes against Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy in the UK.



McCann wasn’t able to keep building on that momentum however, suffering four losses in her last five fights, including three defeats via submission, before making her decision last night to hang up her gloves.



“This sport has given me everything,” McCann said. “This promotion has given me everything and it deserves that back and I can’t give it any more,” she explained.

“I came, I saw, I didn’t conquer and get the belt. My time is done now.

“The Brits that are left in – it’s your time now, girls. Do more than I could. I knocked on the door and opened it. Don’t take no for an answer. Have that blind faith in yourself. No one’s opinions can deter you from what your goal is.

“The only thing that separates you from your goal is how much you’re willing to chase it. Thank you for it all.”



