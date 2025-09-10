New ‘Smashing Machine’ Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock And Ryan Bader

‘The Smashing Machine’ is the new movie based on the life of early MMA star Mark Kerr that’s generating early buzz due to ‘The Rock’ taking the lead role in a rare serious acting part opposite Emily Blunt.



Interestingly, none other than ex-UFC fighter and recent Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader plays the significant part of Kerr’s friend Mark Coleman in the movie, and can be seen in the trailer below.



There will also be other familiar faces in the movie, including Bas Rutten, who plays himself as Kerr’s coach back in those days, as well as other cameo’s from the likes of Oleksander Usyk, Satoshi Ishii and James Moontasri.



Check out the new trailer ahead of the October 3rd cinema release below.