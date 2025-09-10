Paddy Pimblett Is Back In Gym, But No Opponent Confirmed Yet

Paddy Pimblett Is Back In Gym, But No Opponent Confirmed Yet

Paddy Pimblett is back in the gym preparing for his next fight, though at this stage he doesn’t have a confirmed opponent or date for his return to action.

“Not going too heavy on stuff, working around a couple of injuries and getting back to strength,” Pimblett said on his YouTube channel. “Don’t know when the next fight is going to be. We’re just building towards it, waiting, trying to find out. So, when we know, you will know.”

PImblett’s last fight was six months ago, earning a convincing TKO victory over Michael Chandler that extended his winning streak in the UFC to seven bouts.

“Paddy’s been back for a couple of weeks from America, back training regular every day, helping his teammates out who’ve got fights coming up, slowly but surely bringing his weight down, getting back in shape” Pimblett’s striking coach Ellis Hamson said. “So, hopefully some big fight news coming soon.”

For now the strategy is to have Pimblett work on his all-round skill-set, ahead of a more focused approach once they know who he’ll be going up against next.

“We start working like general improvements rather than specific things for an opponent,” Rimmer said. “Focusing a lot on growing them skillsets at the minute. Once we get an opponent and we’ve got a date, we can work on more specific things for the opponent.”

Given his success and popularity so far in and out of the Octagon, the No.7 ranked Pimblett is guaranteed a big fight next, and has even been talked up as a potential title challenger by his rival and current champion Ilia Topuria.

So, he’ll be expecting a top 5 ranked opponent at the very least, with the current suggestion being that he’ll be looking to step into the Octagon either late this year or early in 2026.

